Comic Aashish Solanki turns ‘Good Boy’ for his stand-up on middle-class life

From jokes about his cop dad to living with an elder sister, stand-up comic Aashish Solanki’s anecdotes aim to present his audience with clean comedy that's packaged with universal yet personal experiences. His India tour of Good Boy Better Show promises just that when coupled with giggles, snickers, and a promise to poke fun at the middle-class life. Stand-up comic Aashish Solanki gained popularity as the winner of Comicstaan season 3.(Photo: HTBS)

Talking about the show that Solanki recently presented in Delhi-NCR, he says, “Every middle-class person (who comes to watch the show) actually thought ki how does Ashish know about my life? They felt this way because the show is all about the relatable things that we grow up with, our parents, giving gifts, etc.”

“It took me three years to build it,” says the 30-year-old Delhi-based comic who flaunts on the stage, his upbringing in a typical desi household. “My father, being a policeman, had a great impact on my life. My mother would ‘discipline’ us. But people deny all that today,” he quips, adding, “Another bit is the phone addiction. What parents used to worry about for us, is now a problem for them! Irony dekho…”

Ask about his favourite part in the show and Solanki mentions, "It's the section where I talk about mathematics, and my elder sister who would often struggle with the subject… Considering that I was a maths teacher in school, before becoming a comedian, it's quite fun to deliver this part on stage. It's my favourite bit as I get to talk about how generally people are bad at maths, adding a lighthearted perspective to the subject.”

The comic feels that all of this is in jest, at the expense of making a caricature out of typical Indian families. “My aim is that the result should be belly-aching laughter at hilarious and relatable family-oriented jokes,” says Solanki, whose tour's next leg will take him to Bengaluru, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

