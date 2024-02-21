Delhi Street Art founder Yogesh Saini dies at 64 due to cardiac arrest

Yogesh Saini, artist and founder of Delhi Street Art (DSA), one of the city’s popular street art groups, passed away on February 19 at the age of 64. Surya Saini, his elder son, tells us, “He was getting a check-up done at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patel Nagar when he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. It was very sudden." Yogesh Saini founded the group, Delhi Street Art in 2013.(Photo: Facebook)

Saini, a qualified engineer with a degree in MBA, used to live in the United States before returning to Delhi in 2013, and establishing his street art group. Over the last decade, DSA was instrumental in transforming the Capital's walls into a canvas. For different projects, the group even collaborated with several embassies such as the Australian High Commission, the Netherlands Embassy, the German Embassy, the Danish Embassy, and a delegation from the European Union (EU). More recently, he collaborated with Delhi Tourism to paint a series of murals ahead of the G20 Summit that took place in September 2023.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Saini, a mentor for several aspiring artists, was passionate about his work and didn't restrict it to the streets. Some schools and even prisons turned into canvases of his imagination. So much so that his work was mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly talk show, Mann Ki Baat, in 2019.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction