Delhi Tulip Festival 2025| International chess master Vantika Agrawal says, ‘Tulips took away my stress’

The International Master in chess, Vantika Agrawal recently received the Arjuna Award, and is now prepping for Prague. But, before that, here's how she's taking a much-needed break at the vibrant Tulip Festival that's ongoing in Delhi. Soaking in the beauty of the colourful blooms, she shares her connection with Nature, and how spending time in serene surroundings helps her maintain her calm during stressful times, clear her headed, and stay focused. Chess champ Vantika Agrawal takes a stroll at Shanti Path to soak in the vibrant vibe of the Tulip Festival where NDMC has reportedly planted more than fifty thousand bulbs of the flower. (Photos: Anurag Mehra/HT)

PEHLA NASHA VIBE @ SHANTI PATH

Born and brought up in Delhi, Vantika Agrawal confesses that this is the first time ever that she got to experience the Tulip Festival at Shanti Path. I've lived in Delhi all my life yet this is my first time at the festival, and I'm so glad I finally made it, says the alumna of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University.

She adds, “Since the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 (where she won two gold medals), there has hardly been a moment to catch my breath. But coming here today, it feels like the tulips have taken away all my stress. I feel so refreshed, surrounded by such vibrant colours.”

HITTING RECHARGE WITH NATURE

It's not unknown how chess, like any other sport, can be mentally exhausting. “Nature is my hack,” says Vantika, adding, “I practice for six to seven hours a day, which can be draining. So, to unwind by strolling in the terrace garden at my home. In fact, I've recently started learning gardening... Now that I've got a chance to visit this fest, I'm going to take some tulip buds to plant them at my home. Mujhe ab chess mein Grandmaster banna hai toh inn flowers ki beauty se inspire hokar, I feel rejuvenated to work even harder towards my dream.”

CHESS KE SAATH THODA STYLE BHI ZARURI HAI, SAYS MUMMY

Vantika's mother, Sangeeta, accompanied the chess champ and stepped-up to be her stylist, too!(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Devoted to the game of chess since the age of seven, the 22-year-old has been missing out on the usual joys of youth. Hence seeing the chess champ pose for HT City, the happiest was her mum, who accompanied her as her stylist! “Main toh isko kehti hun, beta chess ke saath thoda style bhi zaroori hai. I love seeing her enjoy girly things,” says Sangeeta Agrawal, as the dutiful daughter grins and replies, “Even my time at SRCC, DU was mostly spent practising chess at home. Now, maybe I can enjoy fashion a bit, but not too much!”

