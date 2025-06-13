Delhi University's new course ‘Negotiating Intimate Relationships’ on love, heartbreak: Are students welcoming it?

Wish you could major in not texting your ex back? Or get graded on knowing when to walk away from a red flag? Delhi University just heard your silent screams. Starting the 2025–26 academic year, DU is set to roll out a brand-new elective called Negotiating Intimate Relationships — a legit classroom course on love, heartbreak and everything messy in between. Negotiating intimate relationships will be a legit classroom course in DU; on love, heartbreak and everything in between. (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))

Think of it as Relationship 101. From decoding why you ghost, to understanding emotional baggage, the course promises to teach students how to do feelings right. With modules on the psychology of attraction, jealousy, emotional bonding and even film reviews of Titanic and Kabir Singh (yes, really), students will get to deep-dive into the science and pop culture of romance.

“It’s tougher to handle relationships in our generation,” says Vanya Gupta, a CUET candidate eyeing Psychology (Hons). “There’s dating apps, social media drama… it gets overwhelming. A course like this could actually help us understand what we’re feeling and why.”

Aditya Tiwari, a final-year psychology student at Aryabhatta College, is already catching FOMO. “I so wish this course had come a year earlier,” he shares, adding, “Learning how to navigate relationships properly is a life skill. But I’m graduating, so tough luck for me.”

Not everyone’s hearting it, though. Anushka Dasgupta, a final-year law student, feels the syllabus could be more chill: “Making this a full-blown academic course just adds pressure. People will probably cram from guides the night before the exam like it’s any other subject. Maybe focus on having trained therapists on campus instead?”

But experts are giving the course a big green flag. “This is a progressive and much-needed step,” says Delhi-based psychologist and relationship expert Shivani Misri Sadhoo, adding, “Young adults often struggle with communication, boundaries and emotional awareness. Teaching emotional intelligence and healthy relationship patterns early on can support not just better partnerships, but also mental well-being.” So yes, while love can’t be taught entirely in a classroom, at least DU’s trying.

