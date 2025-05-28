Delhi-based man makes GRWM Instagram trend video in moving Metro, here's what he says about the Reel going viral | WATCH

What do you get when you mix the Delhi Metro, a morning commute, and a skincare and makeup regimen? A viral moment, by the looks of it! Seikhohao Haokip aka Ryan's GRWM in the Metro Reel is going viral on Instagram (Photo: Adobe Stock (For representational purposes only); Screengrab: Instagram)

In the most unexpected glow-up of the week, a get ready with me (GRWM) video filmed inside a moving coach of the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line has exploded on Instagram, amassing over 2.6 million views, 83.5K likes, and 1,430 comments. This has quickly turned its creator, Seikhohao Haokip aka @ryanhaokip.xii, into an overnight social media darling.

Currently based in Delhi and an alumnus of Hansraj College, Delhi University, the 28-year-old has been living in the city for several years now. By day, he’s penning copies for a beauty brand. By morning (and Instagram scroll), he’s the metro’s current fave digital creator.

GRWM: Train edition

Filming on the fly, the 28-year-old started the video by showing his products— a pink blush, tinted lip balm, and lightweight hair gel. Beginning with the blush, blending on the apple of his cheeks and tip of his nose, Seikhohao follows it with more blending. Next comes the quick application and pout test of the lip balm. And finally the hair gel. One scrunch, style, quick ’fit check later, he changes the shot to show him “otw to office” in an auto rickshaw.

A viral surprise, says the creator

Seikhohao, also known as Ryan among friends, tells us that the GRWM in a metro video, a spur-of-the-moment idea, was actually his first venture in filming while travelling: “I try to avoid rush hours so I do not disrupt anyone’s commute.” But did he get any side-eyes or uncle stares? He answers with a laugh, “I do get a handful of weird looks from random uncles!”

Quickly garnering 2.6 million views, 83.5K likes, and 1,430 comments, Ryan's regular commute turned him into a (mini) digital sensation — with several beauty influencers taking to the comments section to express support. Sahira Taneja wrote, “SLAYY”, and Diipa Büller-Khosla commented, “The lipbalm!!!”

The love doesn't end here — the comments are full of heart emojis, fire reactions, and viewers appreciating both the boldness and the vibe. One commenter jokes, “Corporate Majdoori - Pookie Edition,” and another replied in the same vein, “Pookie employee. Boss's favourite”. Others also hailed his routine, asking for tips and remarking: “Bro's skin is glowinggggg!”

But what really won over social media was a man in the background wearing a pink T-shirt and seemingly very interested in the routine. Viewers did not miss him. “HE GUY IN THE BACK WANTED TO BE A DIVA AS WELL,” commented one, and another wrote, “The bro in pink is interested!! Teach him too”. Another shared their own (appreciative) envy, commenting, “The guy behind seemed jealous, I would be too! You slayyeeddd.” And of course, the quintessential shipper: “Someone at the back is falling in love with you.”

All this attention later, did Ryan expect to go internet famous? “No, I did not,” he admits, adding, “But I’m thankful for all the love I’ve received on the Reel. It motivates me to make more creative content.”

Well, one thing is clear. The internet stans a good skincare and makeup routine!

