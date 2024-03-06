Dheeraj Dhoopar: I have a very strong and special connection with Delhi

Delhi boy, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar always feels the most at home in Dilli. He feels like the city itself is a character in his life as he shares how different spots here stand for the different phases of his life. Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about Delhi, the city where he began his modelling career, before moving to Mumbai and acting for TV.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Dilli ka swag

Dhoopar, who grew up as an Army kid, has lived in various parts of the country, including Nainital and Bareilly. However, it was Delhi that became his home when his family shifted to the city in 2004. Speaking about his bond with Delhi, the Kundali Bhagya fame actor expresses, “The flamboyance, swag, and style that one associates with a Dilliwallah — that’s all inherently in me, and I found exposure in the city.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The actor highlights his strong sense of style and fashion, which played a role in his admission to a fashion institute in Pitampura. Reflecting on those early days, he shares, “Funnily enough, I was the only boy in a classroom full of girls. But being a true south Delhi boy, I’ve always been very comfortable with that.”

‘I’d buy knockoff perfumes from CP’

When it comes to his favourite spot in the city, Dhoopar points to the heart of Delhi, Connaught Place. Recalling his fond memories, he says, “I love the whole vibe of the place! As a kid, I’d come here for a walk with my parents and brother and go around eating kulfi, grabbing a milkshake and shopping. I have a very strong and special connection with Delhi.”

He goes on, “As a student, I used to come here because I wanted to live that A-list life even though I didn’t have enough pocket money to be called rich. So I’d often buy knockoff perfumes from a shop that’s still open in B Block! During my initial modelling days, I did a lot of print ads that would come out in magazines, so I would go to CP with my friends and spend hours scouring through them to find the ones with me! I still have some copies with me.”

Def Col tales

Dhoopar’s journey also involves manifestation, as he shares, “Touch wood, I manifested really well.” He goes on to reminisce about passing by a famous designer shop in Defence Colony, and how his first modelling assignment turned out to be for that very shop: “The clothes were beautiful but very expensive... I remember crossing that shop all the time, thinking I should model these clothes. And what happened was that my first-ever assignment was for them! When my hoarding came out, I stood there and got a photo next to it. It felt amazing.”

‘HKV had amazing parties’

The actor delves into the nostalgia of the party scene in Hauz Khas Village (HKV). He refers to those days as “a different era”. Recalling, he says, “Hauz Khas Village used to be the hot place, where we would come to have amazing parties! I’d even come for dates here; I was a popular kid back then.”

Dilli ki sadakein

“Main jab bhi Dilli aata hoon, main bahut khush ho jata hoon! In fact, my wife called while I was in the car, and I just told her we’d talk later. Abhi mujhe sirf road dekhni hai aur khush hona hai,” he signs off.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction