Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Honey, you are the charm of my eyes, you bring calm to my soul. Spending life With you is my Goal. Loads of love to you mote. Xoxo Prakash



Dear Yamini (Kanu) : Enough efforts I made to convince u , but ur ego won’t let u forgive me ever ..I just wish I was brave enough to face u once in this lifetime... Still waiting for u babes… Yours Forever Karan



To The Captain, Coolest dad ever award goes to you and you only. The world may end but our appreciation for your sacrifices will never waver. Lots of Love, your lovely daughters.



To Fari, Since we are welcoming the first babe in the fam, I wish ki you have the cutest baby and I get to play with him/her all the time, without the mummy responsibilities ofcourse, hehe Love, A



To Piggy, here are some words of poetry I stole, text me when u see this!!! Maybe I will never be/All the things that I want to be/Now is not the time to cry/Now's the time to find out why/I think you're the same as me/We see things they'll never see/You and I are gonna live forever From, Babu



To My Aaita and Mom, You both are the strongest and most fierce women I have ever known, Thank you for making me who I am and giving me the courage 2 stand up for myself. I love u guys to the moon and back! From T



Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

