Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones
Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City’s Dil Se column.
My Love Aarav, I still remember the first day we spoke and how effortlessly you made me smile. I didn’t realise then that you would become my safe place, my calm in chaos. Life feels softer with you in it. Every plan I make somehow includes you. I love you more deeply than I ever thought I could love someone. Always Yours, Meera
Dear Bhai, No matter how much we fight or tease each other, you will always be my first best friend. You’ve protected me in ways you don’t even realise. I am so proud of the man you are becoming. Wherever life takes us, remember I am always in your corner. Love you endlessly! Riya
My Dearest Kabir, Distance is cruel, but it has made me realise how deeply I feel for you. Every night I look at the moon and wonder if you’re looking at it too. I miss your voice, your laughter, the way you say my name. Counting days until I can finally hold you again. Forever waiting for you... Ananya
My Love, Happy Birthday! Today the world was blessed with you, and I am the luckiest person because I get to call you mine. You deserve every happiness, every success, every dream coming true. May this year bring you closer to everything you’ve wished for. I love celebrating you with all my heart. Sara
Didi, You’ve always been my quiet strength. From helping me with homework to listening to my biggest fears, you’ve been more than a sister — you’ve been my guide. I don’t say it often, but I am so thankful for you. I love you more than words can explain. Your Annoying-Loving Brother
