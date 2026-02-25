Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

My Love Aarav, I still remember the first day we spoke and how effortlessly you made me smile. I didn’t realise then that you would become my safe place, my calm in chaos. Life feels softer with you in it. Every plan I make somehow includes you. I love you more deeply than I ever thought I could love someone. Always Yours, Meera Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

Dear Bhai, No matter how much we fight or tease each other, you will always be my first best friend. You’ve protected me in ways you don’t even realise. I am so proud of the man you are becoming. Wherever life takes us, remember I am always in your corner. Love you endlessly! Riya

My Dearest Kabir, Distance is cruel, but it has made me realise how deeply I feel for you. Every night I look at the moon and wonder if you’re looking at it too. I miss your voice, your laughter, the way you say my name. Counting days until I can finally hold you again. Forever waiting for you... Ananya

My Love, Happy Birthday! Today the world was blessed with you, and I am the luckiest person because I get to call you mine. You deserve every happiness, every success, every dream coming true. May this year bring you closer to everything you’ve wished for. I love celebrating you with all my heart. Sara

Didi, You’ve always been my quiet strength. From helping me with homework to listening to my biggest fears, you’ve been more than a sister — you’ve been my guide. I don’t say it often, but I am so thankful for you. I love you more than words can explain. Your Annoying-Loving Brother

