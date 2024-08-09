Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Kriti, My life would be incomplete, my nose would be full of blackheads, and my skin lacking all necessary moisture without you. You are the pun-shine of my life. Love, Rahul Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

To Oshin, Amongst the good food, great books and occasional cups of apologetic coffee, learning how to love you has been one of the greatest pleasures of my frivolous life. Like Dr Seuss says, “We are all a little weird and life’s a little weird, and when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love.” Tia

To my Crabbies, I would’ve never imagined that we would be the 4 to stick through the night duty, and that godforsaken show would be the thing that binds us together. Moreover, I would’ve never imagined that we would be able to cross seas and skies to meet each other, It’s like a dream that feels unbelievable and how! I hope we stay all social media buddies for life, and continue to talk crap about sara ka bangla in bandra. Here’s to us and the dukaan! Love, Potato

Dearest Niyatu, Almost every other day I catch myself randomly thinking about how doubly awesome my life would be right now, if my best friend was 15 minutes away just like old times. You’re always, always in my heart but the miles seem longer some days. No big achievement is complete without screaming about it with you over call, no bad hiccup is ever really resolved without you telling me ‘it’s okay’. I am so infinitely proud of you. Counting down to when we can bear hug each other daily. Miss you always, love you forever. All my love, Kiara

Dear nahi pata girlies, We truly don’t know anything beyond eating sushis, burgers, pizzas, and anything we set our eyes on, but I wouldn’t trade these and chhat escapades for anything, be it from India or abroad! Lovingly, and pyaar-ingly, A

