Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers for their loved ones

Hey, This msg is for the world’s most beautiful person. When I saw him for the first time, he was smiling from a distance. Since then, just like the moon, I have loved him in silence from afar. I realized that he smiles more than he laughs. Ki uski hasi me koi awaaz nhi hai, ankhon se muskurata hai! MM Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hi Anj, Socha bhi na tha ki aise din aayenge, Ki tere shaher aayenge or thujhe na batayenge. Missing you… Tera friend. Sanj

Varun, When are you coming back? Next weekend pe milte hain, Janmashtami bhi aa rhi hai. Want to go have that veg thali again? Let’s plan! Loads of Love! Ur Family

Dear K, I don’t know want connected us, I m not that type u want. I don’t know why in so less days we become close to us, from gd mrng to daily video call. Before any relationship I do think a lots this time I don’t even think or might be I don’t want give a name to this relationship I sometimes scare to be u bcoz of the society. I really don’t that is it good or bad for me. There may be no future with u but we r connected as u say. Don’t break my trust. I feel ur smile nd hugs every moment. Blushing while writing this. Yours Chottuu

Rits, We have completed months but aaj tk ek dusre ko dekha nahi or maybe yahi reason h aapke classmates ko lagta h I’m play boy IDC abt it but listen her classmates bhai woh meri Gf h usko Kisi or ke sath relationship me show krne ki mat socho apne kaam se mtlb rakho! Singh

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

