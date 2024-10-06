Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear XX, Glad to know that you are fine now. But the pain is visible behind the thin superficial smile. I want you to be really happy with the Sunshine smile. Kisi shayar ke shabdo me, “Muskarate bahut ho tum, kabhi khush rehne ke uttha lo kadam”. Bye for now, I will wait for your msg. Yours G Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

To Shivang, I just want you to be happy and not hurt yourself. Even if we can’t see or meet each other, I will always be with you. I hug my pillow every night thinking of you. I love you so much. Your BBG (Tapo)

My Dearest Addu Malik, I really wasn’t anticipating finding someone at work who I would be so excited to share my endless ramblings with. So as you turn a year younger, presumably looking like a 2000s model very fashionably on crack (just vibe wise, always say no to drugs) I’m going to bless you with the beautiful gift of my friendship hahaha Happy Birthday work wife! Lots of Love, A

Ni, From A to Z, from 1 to infinity, hope we always stay together from heaven to hell…! Pi

My Baby, Loads of love! You are the most caring and loving person in the world and I feel so lucky that I am your better half my equal better man.. so much love and hugs for you always keep shine bright love. Me

Dear A, I am glad we have come so far and become friends. The beginning of our journey together was Rocky, but it was totally worth it. Today, I can't imagine going to work and not having you around. I hope we stay as chill for years to come, no matter where we are. Love, M

To Myself, Pyaari zindagi, I love youuu sooo much. Muuah!!! From Me

Hey, You are the most caring and loving person in the world and I feel so lucky that I am your better half my equal better man.. so much love and hugs for you always keep shine bright love love Pankhudi.

Dear Yamini (Kanu), If u really wanna block me do it from ur heart , fb not from ur number.. your ego is big enough not to forgive me........ Yours Karan

Hi, Tum illiterate to ho ni jo tumko samajh ni aa rha hai. Phone pr meri baate kyu sunte ho. Itni ghatiya harkate krke kya feel kr rhe ho. First time tha jo gyan muje diya tha josh mai..... Jo beet gai so baat gai! Ab usko khud bhi dimaag mai bitha lo. Or dafa ho jao hamesha k liye. Tumhara face b dekhna ka man nhi h is life mai. Shame on you. Stranger

Dear Wifey, All these years you have brought the starts to our lives. But this universe is unlimited and so is my intention to add more stars if you stay by my side. Love you, always! Dhruv

Hey D, Sorry yaar busy thi isliye baat nahi kar payi. Pl phone utha le... Ab toh sabke same sorry bol rahi hun!! Ur Pyaari Lil Sis

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction