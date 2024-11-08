Menu Explore
Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 08, 2024 12:27 PM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through one of HT City's most popular columns, Dil Se.

Hi Saheli, Kya soch rahi ho? You overthink, presume, screw it up! Then again you think, presume and screw it up without thinking normal. Stop thinking and let life be... Bahut mushkil se aisa pyaar milta hai. Esi dosti jaane mat do. Buddy Bee

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear K, Thank you so much for everything. Its means a lot, you made my year just by coming in my life and pushing me towards divine light oh the lord. Just be the real you always. From Simran

Hi Rishi, Pls, aise gayab mat ho jaya karo... Meri jaan nikal jayegi kisi din. J

Hi Sajiya, Every moment I have spent with you gives me a life long precious memories, but I need more than a memory with you. Your more than a tp friend. Rahul

Dear Sandhya Didi, I am really missing you very much. Hope you are doing great. Thank for there for me whenever I needed you... Thank you for be my bestie, my angel, my hope, my lifeline love, my sister and sorry for whatever I did may I sometime make you fell so annoying.. I know you take me a lot I make so many problems.. And you slove it like Google.. I really miss you this time i want to come varanasi and want to huge you title.. From Your Annoying Sister

 

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
