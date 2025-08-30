Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Chikoo, Happy 50th birthday to the most special person in my life, You are my heart, my love, my joy, my motivation. Sirf Tumhari, Guddu Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Papa, Happy birthday to the most amazing dad in the world. You are our hero, role model & best friend. Y1 & Y2

To Shivang, I just want you to be happy and never want you to hurt yourself. I hug my pillow every night thinking of you. Please take care of yourself. I will always be here for you. I love you. Your BBG (Tapo)

Hi Dost, Even I know that you can’t be mine but still, I love you every day. Even You ignores me like hell and I love you like heaven. Pain is the second word for one-sided love. I always looked at you with the feelings of butterflies fluttering inside my tummy, but whenever you sees me as a friend or maybe not even as that! Yours Deepak

Dear Deepa, I’m in love with you. I love you every second of the day. And I’ve never loved anyone as I love you. I cry over you not because I’m in pain but because I feel so blessed that I just can’t hide my emotions. You are on my mind every moment. I’ve never missed anyone as I miss you. You are someone special to me. Please be with me forever and ever. From Prashant

Dearest Vicky, I want to love you, adore you, take care of you and make you the happiest person there ever was for all of time. I didn’t think it was possible to love you any more than I did the day I married you, but somehow my love only grows. I love you today and forever... Yours Versha

Peachu Ji, Happy (-1) Anniversary. I am so grateful for you. Thank you for everything that you do. I am so excited for our future and what we are going to build. I love you. Gomu Ji

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication.

