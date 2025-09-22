Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Hi Lovely, Just smile and trust in HIM. Everything will be fine. Don’t overthink. Those who love you, would love to see you shine. Do whatever it takes to live a happy life. Because only one life to live. Take care. B Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hey T, I know we are not talking rn but trust me I do miss you every day tho expecting a diff ending this time but you will be always my first. Your’s First

Mumma, Here’s to the forty-fifth(!!) year of your life, and to the 55 more to go! Here’s to the amazing unconventionality and eccentricity that make you who you are, the fact that you’re so immensely difficult to rile up, the fact that the sheer rationality of your behaviour is so unshakeable. Here’s to all the times you never let M’s, T’s or my mood swings dictate your own. It’s annoying at times, seeing you so calm and clear-headed when I’m close to losing mine- but all the same, it’s a fact I nearly always appreciate when I’ve cooled off. It’s good having a parent like you. One that tries to prevent her kids’ emotions affecting hers, one that is so detached from our petty troubles that she is nearly always able to help us see a better way out. Here’s to my mother! Ronn

The RD, I am really sorry for not reciprocate urs feelings for me bt believe me i really want to see u happy and glowing all my wishes nd prayers r 4 u hope u will understand my compulsion. SJ

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.