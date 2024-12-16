Menu Explore
Dilip and Devi Cherian's joyous Christmas lunch in New Delhi

BySanchita Kalra
Dec 16, 2024 08:59 PM IST

The annual Christmas lunch by communication consultant Dilip and Devi Cherian brought together old friends and acquaintances from the world of politics, fashion

December, the month of festive cheer and Christmas spirit, is a time for joy and togetherness. True to this festive tradition, the annual Christmas lunch by communication consultant Dilip and Devi Cherian brought together old friends and acquaintances from the world of politics, fashion etc.

Devi and Dilip Cherian(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Devi and Dilip Cherian(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Guests embraced the red, white, and green dress code, which perfectly complemented the Christmas decor and indulged in a sumptuous spread of winter treats.

On the occasion, Dilip Cherian remarked, "The tradition is to invite as many friends as possible. Some may not get along with others, but that doesn't matter—it's Christmas, and it's all about joy. To this Devi added, "This is a special time for us. Everyone's in a cheerful mood, and it's the perfect moment to bring people from all walks of life together".

