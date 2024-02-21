Do you know DU’s SOL offers a short course in driving and cyber-training, too?

Do you want to learn how to drive, or how to invest in stocks by understanding the market? Well, Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) has opened applications for its new skill-based courses, the classes for which will commence in April. “The aim of these certificate courses is to provide employability to students on the basis of the job market and the needs of individuals,” says Payal Mago, director, Campus of Open Learning, adding, “These courses are not generally taught and can have a huge impact on the lives of students. We want them to have a good exposure and feel empowered and independent.” DU's SOL has opened admission process for new skill-based courses such as Motor Driving for Girls (Car) and Wealth Management Program.(Photos: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))

Wealth Management Program

This 100-hour online course is aimed not only at managing and improving personal wealth but also at upskilling students to become consulting professionals. It will also teach students to differentiate between investment, reinvestment and updating reinvestment.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Certified Market Expert

The 120-hour online course will be conducted by professional market counsellors who will teach students how to assess the market, its risks and investment options, and become consultants. COL faculty, too, will receive training from experts to become certified trainers to teach future batches.

Motor Driving for Girls (Car)

The 21-day course aims to empower women by training them not only in driving and traffic rules and regulations but also in the mechanical aspects of four-wheelers. The campus is expected to get a simulator for the course. Ten classes will be on practising on the simulator, five lectures dedicated to theory and 10 days will be spent practising on road.

Cyber-Security Training

Among the most expensive ( ₹50,000) and longest (six months) online skill courses being offered at COL, the course will involve the use of licensed software purchased from an Israeli company. Students have an 80% chance of bagging internships after three months, which can also be turned into a placement upon successful completion of the course.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction