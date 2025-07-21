DU Admissions 2025: Make way for Zoology as course becomes Gen Z’s wild new fav with 12,000 top-choice applications

Every admission season at Delhi University strikes a familiar chord — B Com (Hons), English (Hons), and Political Science (Hons) usually headline the charts like timeless classics. But this year, there’s a surprise plot twist. As per data shared by the university, B Com (Hons) continues to reign supreme with 48,336 first-preference applications, followed by BA (Hons) Political Science with 15,295. The unexpected scene-stealer? BSc (Hons) Zoology, which has quietly leapt into third place with 12,722 top-choice applications — edging English out of DU’s top three for 2025. BSc (Hons) Zoology has stood as a strong third behind BCom (Hons) and Political Science (Hons), among the most preferred course choices of DU aspirants this year.(File Photo: Amal KS/ HT (For representational purposes only))

Top three course preferences:

2024 2025 BCom (Hons) BA (Hons) English BA (Hons) Political Science BCom (Hons) BA (Hons) Political Science BSc (Hons) Zoology Prev Next

Deepshika Choudhary, a DU aspirant from sB Comouth Delhi, who’s placed Zoology as her top pick, says, “Since childhood, I’ve volunteered with NGOs that rescue and rehabilitate animals. The more time I spent around them, the more curious I became about their biology and behaviour. Zoology, for me, is a way to turn that curiosity into something meaningful.”

It’s not just an emotional connection fuelling the trend. Riddhima Patra, an applicant from Jaipur, sees it as a solid foundation for her dream career, as a wildlife docu filmmaker: “I want to travel through jungles and oceans, capturing animal life and telling their stories. But before I pick up a camera, I want to truly understand the world I’m documenting.”

Even pragmatists are turning to Zoology as a strategic choice. “Fields like finance or media are so overcrowded,” says Diksha Lohmod from north west Delhi, “Zoology opens up exciting and lesser-known avenues: wildlife forensics, environmental consulting, even biotech research. I’d rather stand out than blend into the crowd.”

Prof Rita Singh, Head of Department (Zoology), DU says, “A major reason behind this shift is this generation’s strong inclination towards building their own startups. With increasing awareness of wildlife conservation, sustainability, environmental issues, these areas have become popular choices. The root of all modern sciences lies in Zoology.”

