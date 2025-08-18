DU's Swachhta Pakhwada Campaign 2025: Miranda House college crowned cleanest, greenest

Miranda House is in full bloom — quite literally and figuratively — after being crowned the cleanest and greenest campus of Delhi University in the Swachhta Pakhwada Campaign 2025. The win has sparked joy across corridors, lawns and classrooms, with students hailing it as a recognition of the daily care they put into keeping their beloved college fresh, green and welcoming. Sprawling lawns and blooming greens have won Miranda House the top slot at Swachhta Pakhwada Campaign 2025 in Delhi University. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT (For representational purpose only)

“This is a beautiful moment for all of us Mirandians,” says Mehuli Goswami, a final-year English (Hons) student, adding, “Our college rightfully deserves the prize since a lot of care and effort goes into maintaining the campus. Any student can vouch for the clean, green and peaceful vibe Miranda offers. It’s certainly a safe haven from the rest of the city.”

For principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda, the award is a reflection of collective spirit. “We are proud, but we have to strive every day for this. There is no resting on laurels. Miranda House follows sustainable norms rigorously, whether it is through regular audits by the student union, swift resolution of issues by our administrative staff and NSS, or initiatives led by MH Vatavaran, our environment society. From recycling and composting to our garden committee’s upkeep, everyone is equally invested. A special mention must go to our essential workers and gardeners who shoulder a huge part of this responsibility,” she notes.

For Vatavaran, the environment society, the honour is particularly heartwarming. “This award feels like a real pat on the back. As one of the country’s most prestigious colleges, it matters that our campus is also sustainable and aesthetically beautiful. We’ve been working on paper recycling, composting biodegradable waste, rainwater harvesting, and maintaining a herbal garden. To see those small efforts bloom into something this big is incredible. This is exactly what keeps us going,” says Tripti Jain, a final-year Sociology student and society member.

