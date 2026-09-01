DUSU Elections 2026: What issues do Delhi University’s newest batch of students want their incoming leaders to fix?

Diet Coke is essential For Sri Venkateswara College fresher Ronil Batra, the election wishlist starts with a canteen upgrade: affordable Diet Coke, especially during exam season. “Diet Coke is basically the drink of Gen Z and the fuel during exam season. Give us Diet Coke and see how our productivity doubles. We’re not surviving on canteen chai alone anymore,” he says, asking for the product to be available at discounted rates in canteens or vending machines: “Whoever makes this happen instantly gets our vote.” The DUSU elections will held on September 18.

Better Surprises, please Kirori Mal College fresher Gayatri Dave wants college fests to deliver on their “big surprise” promises. Her pick is California-based band Ignite. “Every year college fest committees promise a ‘big surprise artiste’ and I have heard every year we get someone nobody’s heard of, performing to an empty ground,” she says, adding, “We should, at least, get a lineup we’re excited to skip classes for.”

Water shouldn’t be a treasure hunt For Sanya, a first-year student at Gargi College, finding a working water cooler shouldn’t be part of the timetable. She says broken coolers, dirty water and empty dispensers leave students buying bottled water between back-to-back classes. “This isn’t asking for AC classrooms; it’s asking for clean water that works. How is that still up for debate every election?” Sanya says.