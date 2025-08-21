DUSU Elections: 2025 to aim for clean campus, less campaign frenzy; candidates required to submit 1 lakh bond

The list of probable candidates for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections is expected to be announced soon, but many are asking, where’s the buzz on campus? If you’re used to seeing posters strewn on streets and plastered on walls during this time of the year, you might be surprised. The DUSU elections are expected to be held in mid-September this year. (Photos: Vipin Kumar/ HT (For representational purposes only)

Clean sweep of sorts

The reason? Candidates filing nominations are required to furnish a ₹1 lakh bond. After the widespread defacement during the 2024 elections, the Delhi High Court had to intervene and ask DUSU candidates to submit an undertaking promising not to deface public property in the future. To further curb the defacement of public surfaces, university administration has decided to retain the bond to streamline this year’s elections, expected to be held in mid-September.

Accountability or needless policing?

With campaigns being planned and whispers of alliances making the rounds, anticipation is growing due to the new twists shaking up student politics.

“Last year’s polls left not just college walls and classrooms but even public property defaced in the frenzy of campaigning,” recalls Pranav Bhatt, a second-year student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College. Pranav, who will be contesting the elections this year, adds: “Graffiti was also spotted outside the campus and the whole city looked like a garbage dump. It’s a step in the right direction to hold candidates accountable. Anyone can campaign, but it should never turn into vandalism.”

However, some feel strongly about the new rules. Take for instance Janhvi Kataria, secretary of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Delhi, who feels the bond submission will hinder “healthy competition”. She opines, “For bigger parties and privileged candidates, ₹1 lakh is not a big deal. But there are candidates who contest with a much lower budget of ₹20,000 - ₹25,000. For them, this is going to pose a huge challenge; we might lose many deserving student leaders.”

The Wall of Democracy, at North Campus, is usually plastered with campaigning posters every year; (Right) This year, walls of democracy have come up at every college such as this one at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.(Photos: Vipin Kumar/ HT and X (For representational purposes only)

Mohit Rawat, a second-year student at Motilal Nehru College concurs: “The whole point of campus elections is that we get to express ourselves and our ideologies. Just because a handful of people misuse it doesn’t mean all of us should be treated like we can’t be trusted. If we’re going to be leaders, let us prove we know our responsibilities without being policed.”

But Digvijay Singh, a final-year student at Shyam Lal College feels, “Creativity has always been the soul of student politics. Sadly, over the years it’s drifted away from that and turned more into hooliganism. So I’m glad there’s finally a plan to bring the focus back where it belongs.

New rules for DUSU election campaigning: Every candidate filing a nomination will need to furnish a ₹ 1 lakh bond and sign an anti-defacement affidavit. making them liable for any defacement caused themselves or by their supporters.

1 lakh bond and sign an anti-defacement affidavit. making them liable for any defacement caused themselves or by their supporters. Two dedicated oversight bodies are being set up and will be responsible for enforcing rules at college and university levels.

Physical spaces are being regulated, and digital campaigns encouraged. Two designated ‘Walls of Democracy’ have been introduced in every college to allow campaign materials to be displayed.

Dhols and loudspeakers are banned in and around colleges.

Outsider entry is restricted, unless specifically authorised by the administration. Institutions may also introduce biometric or facial recognition to regulate access. Prev Next

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction