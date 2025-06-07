Eid al-Adha 2025: Eid mubarak, with a side of home-cooked magic for Delhi-NCR residents

As Eid al-Adha arrives today (June 7), the lanes of Delhi come alive with the rich aromas of kebabs sizzling over slow flames and biryanis bubbling with flavour. But it’s not just the legendary eateries stealing the spotlight this festive season. Across the Capital and NCR, home chefs are adding their own tadka to tradition — reimagining classics, reviving nostalgia, and serving up soul food straight from the heart. Meet a few of these culinary magicians... Raan musallam, shami kebabs and vegan jackfruit biryani are some much-loved dishes that are being offered by home chefs this Eid.

No Meat? No Problem! Here Comes the Vegan Eid

Gurugram-based The Vedic Kitchen is serving up festive vegan delights this Eid, with flavour-packed Mushroom Galouti Kebabs and hearty Jackfruit Biryani.

For those who want to soak in the spirit of Eid without the meat, there’s no missing out. Preeti Kapasi of The Vedic Kitchen in Gurugram is plating up a completely plant-based Eid menu — and it’s fooling even the most seasoned palates. “I feel so happy that I can offer vegan-friendly options to those who want to be part of the celebrations but have dietary restrictions,” she says. “Be it mushroom galouti kebabs or kathal biryani, people often tell me, ‘Yeh toh mutton jaisi lag rahi hai!’ That’s the best compliment. When someone tells me, ‘You made our Eid feel complete,’ I know I’m doing something right. Eid, after all, is about inclusive celebration — and everyone deserves a feast.”

Family, Food and a Whole Lot of Love

Vasant Kunj-based Mansi Kapoor is bringing festive flavours to life with Raan Musallam, Shami Kebabs, and tender Mutton Chaap.

For Vasant Kunj-based Mansi Kapoor, Eid is about more than just customer orders — it’s a full-blown family affair. “Every year, my cousins, uncles and aunts call and say, ‘Tu sabke liye bana rahi hai, humein bhi ek tiffin pack kar de!’” she laughs. “One of my orders this year is for a friend flying in from Dubai just to celebrate Eid in Delhi.”

Her signature dishes — Raan Musallam and Shami Kebabs — are already booked out for multiple parties. “I’ve got about 15 orders each just for these two dishes. I’m barely out of the kitchen this week — and I absolutely love it. This is what Eid feels like to me.”

‘Iss Eid pe kya khaas banaoge?’

Gul Ali from Gul’s Kitchen brings the magic of Awadhi cuisine with a special Moti Biryani.

It’s the question Gul Ali from Gul’s Kitchen in Sector 74, Gurugram, hears without fail every Eid. Originally from Lucknow, she brings the magic of Awadhi cuisine to NCR with her festive menus. “Har Eid pe some regular customers call and ask, ‘Gul, iss baar kya naya bana rahi ho?’” she says with a smile. “So I always include something festive, something nostalgic, and something that reminds people of home.” This year’s showstopper? Moti Biryani — a regal dish with pearl-sized, melt-in-the-mouth chicken meatballs. “It’s rich, yet subtle, and perfect for the season — low on masala, high on Lucknowi flavour. But it takes four to five hours to prepare, so I only take limited orders. I’ve already received close to 20, most through word of mouth, which is the best kind of appreciation.”

A Biryani Made Just for You

At Monika’s Kitchen in Noida, home chef Monika Chhatwal isn’t just dishing out flavourful biryani, she’s creating an experience. “Eid ho aur biryani ke orders na aaye, aisa ho hi nahi sakta,” she chuckles. “But this year, I wanted to do more than just cook. I wanted my customers to feel like they were part of the celebration itself.” Her solution? Customisable biryani. “Spicy, mild, with aloo, without aloo, jaisi biryani chahiye, waisi milegi. One customer told me, ‘It feels like we’re in your kitchen, cooking together for Eid.’ That, to me, is the true spirit of the festival.”

