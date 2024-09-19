Former civil servant Navin Chawla celebrates legacy of Mother Teresa

The former Chief Election Commissioner of India Navin Chawla was recently honoured to be invited to Budapest by Hungarian television to collaborate on the production of a documentary film about the life and legacy of the Catholic nun, Saint Mother Teresa. Navin Chawla presents his biography of Mother Teresa to Archbishop Kocsis Fülöp

“This marks the first time Hungarian TV has undertaken such a project, making it a significant and special occasion. I am deeply privileged to contribute to this important initiative,” said Chawla.

The interview took place in the historic Budapest Inner-City Mother Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, the oldest Catholic church in the city. Notably, this church was also the site of the dedication and release of the Hungarian edition of Chawla’s best-selling biography of the saint.

Prior to the event, a special Mass was held in honour of Mother Teresa, with her portrait adorning the altar. The former civil servant and his wife, Rupika Chawla, were present at the ceremony, transforming the event into a unique interfaith gathering.