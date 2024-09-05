Gram it: NCR is prepping for Ganpati Bappa’s swagat with swag!

Ganesh Chaturthi is here! The festival has gained much popularity in Delhi-NCR, over the years, which has lead to several devotees bringing Bappa home. Therefore the artisans have been busy applying final touches to the clay idols. Here’s a glimpse of an artisan from Rajasthan, who has been working on God's idols, at a roadside workshop at Old Delhi Road near Government College for Girls in Sector-14, Gurugram.

Ganesha idols can be spotted on the roadside across Delhi-NCR, ahead of the Ganpati Utsav. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)