Gram it: NCR is prepping for Ganpati Bappa’s swagat with swag!

Ganesh Chaturthi is here! The festival has gained much popularity in Delhi-NCR, over the years, which has lead to several devotees bringing Bappa home. Therefore the artisans have been busy applying final touches to the clay idols. Here’s a glimpse of an artisan from Rajasthan, who has been working on God's idols, at a roadside workshop at Old Delhi Road near Government College for Girls in Sector-14, Gurugram.