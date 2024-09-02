 Gram it: Pleasant weather at Delhi's Sunder Nursery entices visitors - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gram it: Pleasant weather at Delhi's Sunder Nursery entices visitors

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 02, 2024 12:47 PM IST

Check out our pic of the day capturing the pleasant mood at Sunder Nursery. After maximum rainy days in August, Delhiites are anticipating a rainy Sept ahead.

Making the most of the pleasant weather were some of these visitors at Sunder Nursery, in south Delhi. After a downpour on Monday morning, the Capital is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate showers over the next couple of days. As per recent reports, Delhi recorded 26 rainy days in August, which was at an all-time high since 2011.

Visitors enjoy the pleasant weather at Sunder Nursery.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Visitors enjoy the pleasant weather at Sunder Nursery.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Gram it: Pleasant weather at Delhi's Sunder Nursery entices visitors
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On