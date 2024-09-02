Gram it: Pleasant weather at Delhi's Sunder Nursery entices visitors

Making the most of the pleasant weather were some of these visitors at Sunder Nursery, in south Delhi. After a downpour on Monday morning, the Capital is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate showers over the next couple of days. As per recent reports, Delhi recorded 26 rainy days in August, which was at an all-time high since 2011.

Visitors enjoy the pleasant weather at Sunder Nursery.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)