GST 2.0: ‘Sin tax’ sparks meme-fest online, ‘Caramel popcorn finally got cheaper’ hail netizens

On Wednesday, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a two-tier GST (Goods and Services Tax) collection system of 5% and 18%, with a steep 40% slab for “sin goods” and luxury items like tobacco, fizzy drinks, and yachts. And the internet didn’t miss a beat as memes flooded social media well ahead of the planned September 22 rollout.

Memes on the change in tax payment due to new slabs have flooded social media. (Photo: X)