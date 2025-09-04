Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
GST 2.0: ‘Sin tax’ sparks meme-fest online, ‘Caramel popcorn finally got cheaper’ hail netizens

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 07:23 pm IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled two-tier GST of 5% & 18%, with a steep 40% slab on sin goods like tobacco, fizzy drinks and yachts, sparking meme frenzy online.

On Wednesday, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a two-tier GST (Goods and Services Tax) collection system of 5% and 18%, with a steep 40% slab for “sin goods” and luxury items like tobacco, fizzy drinks, and yachts. And the internet didn’t miss a beat as memes flooded social media well ahead of the planned September 22 rollout.

Memes on the change in tax payment due to new slabs have flooded social media. (Photo: X)

Take a look and catch up with the humourous side of GST-change effect:

