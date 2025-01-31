HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 February 2025
Saturday, Feb 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Indian Sneaker Festival ft 21 Savage
Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram
When: January 31 to February 2
Timing: 1pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Kathakar - International Storytellers Festival ft Anurag Basu
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: January 31 to February 2
Timing: 5pm to 10pm
Entry: Free (Nursery Entry ₹50)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Where: Hall Number 2 to 6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: February 1 to 8
Timing:
Entry: ₹20 for adults & ₹10 for children
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Signed, Lower Right: Devraj Dakoji – The Making of a Master Printmaker
Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Lado Sarai
When: February 1 to March 5
Timing: 11am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Not So Mahabharat
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: February 1
Timing: 3pm & 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Abhinaya Sudha | Mohiniyattam recital ft Mythili Maratt Anoop
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Unleashed ft Vipul Goyal
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: February 1
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Kohinoor Vasant Mela
Where: Kohinoor Apartments, Pocket A-10, Kalkaji Extension, South Delhi
When: February 1
Timing: 4pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)