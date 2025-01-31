Menu Explore
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2025 11:11 PM IST

Saturday, Feb 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies

Catch It Live on Saturday, 1 February 2025(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Catch It Live on Saturday, 1 February 2025(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

What: Indian Sneaker Festival ft 21 Savage

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: January 31 to February 2

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu are participating in Kathakar this year.(Photo: Instagram)
Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu are participating in Kathakar this year.(Photo: Instagram)

What: Kathakar - International Storytellers Festival ft Anurag Basu

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: January 31 to February 2

Timing: 5pm to 10pm

Entry: Free (Nursery Entry 50)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

Where: Hall Number 2 to 6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: February 1 to 8

Timing:

Entry: 20 for adults & 10 for children

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Signed, Lower Right: Devraj Dakoji – The Making of a Master Printmaker

Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Lado Sarai

When: February 1 to March 5

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Not So Mahabharat

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: February 1

Timing: 3pm & 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Abhinaya Sudha | Mohiniyattam recital ft Mythili Maratt Anoop

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Unleashed ft Vipul Goyal

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: February 1

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Kohinoor Vasant Mela

Where: Kohinoor Apartments, Pocket A-10, Kalkaji Extension, South Delhi

When: February 1

Timing: 4pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

