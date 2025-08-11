Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 09:31 am IST

Monday, August 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall

What: Har Ghar Tiranga – The Patriotic Film Festival | Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Director: Randeep Hooda)

Catch It Live on Monday, 11 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Catch It Live on Monday, 11 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: August 11

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Azaadi Ke Sindoori Rang

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Kulture – Exhibition of Paintings by Indigenous Artists

Where: A11-12, Sangeet Shyamala, Vasant Vihar

When: August 8 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

What: Chitrangada – Manipuri recital in dance drama, by Rabindranath Tagore, ft Sruti Performing Troupe

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sangeet Sudha | Pt Ronu Majumdar (Flute) & Prosenjit Poddar (Tabla)

Where: Auditorium, Humayun’s Tomb World Heritage Site Museum, Mathura Road

When: August 11

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 August 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On