HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 August 2025

#CineCall What: Har Ghar Tiranga – The Patriotic Film Festival | Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Director: Randeep Hooda) Catch It Live on Monday, 11 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: August 11

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Azaadi Ke Sindoori Rang

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Kulture – Exhibition of Paintings by Indigenous Artists

Where: A11-12, Sangeet Shyamala, Vasant Vihar

When: August 8 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

What: Chitrangada – Manipuri recital in dance drama, by Rabindranath Tagore, ft Sruti Performing Troupe

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sangeet Sudha | Pt Ronu Majumdar (Flute) & Prosenjit Poddar (Tabla)

Where: Auditorium, Humayun’s Tomb World Heritage Site Museum, Mathura Road

When: August 11

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction