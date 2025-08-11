HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 August 2025
Monday, August 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#CineCall
What: Har Ghar Tiranga – The Patriotic Film Festival | Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Director: Randeep Hooda)
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: August 11
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Azaadi Ke Sindoori Rang
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Kulture – Exhibition of Paintings by Indigenous Artists
Where: A11-12, Sangeet Shyamala, Vasant Vihar
When: August 8 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#StepUp
What: Chitrangada – Manipuri recital in dance drama, by Rabindranath Tagore, ft Sruti Performing Troupe
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sangeet Sudha | Pt Ronu Majumdar (Flute) & Prosenjit Poddar (Tabla)
Where: Auditorium, Humayun’s Tomb World Heritage Site Museum, Mathura Road
When: August 11
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)