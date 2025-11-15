Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 November 2025

    Saturday, November 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 15, 2025 8:58 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Dreamz ft Pankaj Kapur

    Gram it: The 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) opened its gates in Delhi on Friday, November 15, at Bharat Mandapam. The annual event is a kaleidoscope that highlights the rich crafts and culture of India. Here's a view of artisans from Odisha weaving baskets and other utility products out of white and golden grass. (Photo: ANI)
    Gram it: The 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) opened its gates in Delhi on Friday, November 15, at Bharat Mandapam. The annual event is a kaleidoscope that highlights the rich crafts and culture of India. Here's a view of artisans from Odisha weaving baskets and other utility products out of white and golden grass. (Photo: ANI)

    Where: Aurum Conventions, 1B, Vatika Chowk, Sector 66, Gurugram

    When: November 15

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #ArtAttack

    What: In Bloom – Artworks by Shipra Bhattacharya

    Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: November 15 to 23

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Dekh Behen (Directors: Prerna Chawla & Shikha Talsania)

    Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 15

    Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Drum Tao – Japanese Drum & Dance Ensemble

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

    When: November 15

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: 35th Urdu Drama Festival | Qaid-E-Hayat (Director: Danish Iqbal)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 15

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Vipul Goyal – Unleashed

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: Noevmerb 15

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Fashion For A Cause 2025

    Where: The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

    When: November 15

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
