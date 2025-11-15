HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 November 2025

What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Dreamz ft Pankaj Kapur

Where: Aurum Conventions, 1B, Vatika Chowk, Sector 66, Gurugram

When: November 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

What: In Bloom – Artworks by Shipra Bhattacharya