HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 November 2025

#Staged
What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Dreamz ft Pankaj Kapur
Where: Aurum Conventions, 1B, Vatika Chowk, Sector 66, Gurugram
When: November 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: In Bloom – Artworks by Shipra Bhattacharya
Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: November 15 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Dekh Behen (Directors: Prerna Chawla & Shikha Talsania)
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 15
Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Drum Tao – Japanese Drum & Dance Ensemble
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
When: November 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 35th Urdu Drama Festival | Qaid-E-Hayat (Director: Danish Iqbal)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 15
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal – Unleashed
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: Noevmerb 15
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Fashion For A Cause 2025
Where: The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur
When: November 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)