    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 November 2025

    Sunday, November 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 16, 2025 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai ft Anupam Kher

    Gram it: Animal lovers from across NCR staged a protest at Old Rajinder Nagar, on Saturday, to raise their voices against the recent Supreme Court order that issued directives to relocate stray dogs to address the dog bite menace. (Photo: ANI )
    Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

    When: November 16

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Parallax – Photographs by Abhishek Hajela, Promila Bahri, Ravi Madan, Rahul Balyan & Shruti Bansal (Curator: Dinesh Khanna)

    Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: November 16 to 31

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #LitTalk

    What: Press 9 For A Crime – Shailendra Jha, Rishi Majumder & IPS Rakesh Asthana

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 16

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Agni aur Barkha (Director: KS Rajendran)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 16

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #KhauDelhi

    What: Delhi Coffee Crawl – Coffee, Bites, and Vibes

    Where: USCO, Shop Number 4, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort

    When: November 16

    Timing: 10am

    Entry: 599 (Tickets available here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Magenta & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Haryanvi Night ft Ajay Hooda, Miss Kanny & Vaishali Chaudhary

    Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram

    When: November 16

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Pratyush Chaubey Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Block A, Sector 43, Noida

    When: November 16

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Sunday Market

    Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: November 16

    Timing: 2pm to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

