HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 November 2025

#Staged
What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai ft Anupam Kher
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: November 16
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Parallax – Photographs by Abhishek Hajela, Promila Bahri, Ravi Madan, Rahul Balyan & Shruti Bansal (Curator: Dinesh Khanna)
Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: November 16 to 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#LitTalk
What: Press 9 For A Crime – Shailendra Jha, Rishi Majumder & IPS Rakesh Asthana
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Agni aur Barkha (Director: KS Rajendran)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 16
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: Delhi Coffee Crawl – Coffee, Bites, and Vibes
Where: USCO, Shop Number 4, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort
When: November 16
Timing: 10am
Entry: ₹599 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Magenta & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Haryanvi Night ft Ajay Hooda, Miss Kanny & Vaishali Chaudhary
Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram
When: November 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pratyush Chaubey Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Block A, Sector 43, Noida
When: November 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Sunday Market
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: November 16
Timing: 2pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)