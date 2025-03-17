Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 17, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Monday, March 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Ishq Chaman

Catch It Live on 17 March 2025
Catch It Live on 17 March 2025

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 17 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Fit India Carnival

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 1), Lodhi Road

When: March 16 to 18

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Nihsango Ishwar

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: March 17

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Piano recital ft Kendzsi Tanaka

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 17

Timing: 7.39pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Transformative Power of Mediation: Compassion in Action

Where: Annexe Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Home Deco Fair

Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath

When: March 15 to 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Lines)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

