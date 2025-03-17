HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 March 2025
Monday, March 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Ishq Chaman
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 17 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Fit India Carnival
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 1), Lodhi Road
When: March 16 to 18
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Nihsango Ishwar
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: March 17
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Piano recital ft Kendzsi Tanaka
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 17
Timing: 7.39pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Transformative Power of Mediation: Compassion in Action
Where: Annexe Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Home Deco Fair
Where: Handloom Haat, Janpath
When: March 15 to 23
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Lines)