HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 August 2024

#TuneIn What: Capital Metal Project Catch It Live on 18 August 2024

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: August 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Guru Vandana Kathak Dance Festival

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: August 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Elsewhere In Northeast India

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: August 12 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Mai Tenu Fir Milange ft Laksh Maheshwari

Where: Cafe 27 Comedy Club, 26, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash

When: August 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Smooth Kullu Smooth ft Aaditya Kulshreshth

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction