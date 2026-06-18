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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, June 18 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 18, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #Staged

    What: Storm (Director: Alexander Khukhlin)

    Gram it: Delhi recorded its coolest day of June on Tuesday, with Safdarjung, which the the city’s base station, registering a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius — 5.5 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Against the backdrop of shifting skies, this centuries-old monument in Lodhi Gardens offered a rare respite from Delhi’s heat. (Photo: Sathiya/ANI)
    Gram it: Delhi recorded its coolest day of June on Tuesday, with Safdarjung, which the the city’s base station, registering a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius — 5.5 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Against the backdrop of shifting skies, this centuries-old monument in Lodhi Gardens offered a rare respite from Delhi’s heat. (Photo: Sathiya/ANI)

    Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: June 17 to 21

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Al Berto (Director: Vicente Alves)

    Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: June 18

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #Staged

    What: International Day for Countering Hate Speech

    Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road

    When: June 18

    Timing: 4.15pm to 7pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Perfume Making

    Where: Cafe Saka, Block B6, Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave

    When: June 18

    Timing: 1.20pm, 3.25pm & 5.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Unplugged Duo Live

    Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP

    When: June 18

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Shreya Priyam Roy Live – A Trial Solo Show

    Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

    When: June 18

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 18 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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