HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 April 2025
Saturday, April 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Nizami Brothers Ki Shaam
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: April 19
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: World Dance Day & World Heritage Day Celebrations | Bharati Shivaji (Mohiniyattam), Thiruvattar B Jagadeesan (Kathakali), Dr Sinam Basu Singh & K Monika Devi (Manipuri)
Where: Garden Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery
When: April 19
Timing: 6pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Yesterday Once More ft Joyattam Dutta Roy’s solo works
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: April 12 to 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: SHADOWed by Samar Sarila & Vidushi Mehra
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: April 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove ft Steve Coogan
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Rongali Bihu
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: April 19
Timing: 9am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: April 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Fashion, Jewellery and Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: April 19 & 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)