HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 April 2025

#TuneIn Catch It Live on Saturday, 19 April 2025.

What: Nizami Brothers Ki Shaam

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: April 19

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: World Dance Day & World Heritage Day Celebrations | Bharati Shivaji (Mohiniyattam), Thiruvattar B Jagadeesan (Kathakali), Dr Sinam Basu Singh & K Monika Devi (Manipuri)

Where: Garden Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery

When: April 19

Timing: 6pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Yesterday Once More ft Joyattam Dutta Roy’s solo works

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: April 12 to 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: SHADOWed by Samar Sarila & Vidushi Mehra

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: April 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove ft Steve Coogan

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Rongali Bihu

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: April 19

Timing: 9am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: April 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Fashion, Jewellery and Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: April 19 & 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction