HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 January 2025
Sunday, Jan 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: Aadi Anant: Remembering the Divas ft Kaushiki Chakraborty
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: January 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Contemplations in Grace
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: December 9 to February 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Barff
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: January 19
Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli ft Rahgir
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: January 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Ruuposh
Where: Mool, B-17, Basement, South Extension 2
When: January 19
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.fillum.in
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva
Where: The Audi, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida
When: January 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)