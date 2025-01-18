HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 January 2025

#TuneIn What: Aadi Anant: Remembering the Divas ft Kaushiki Chakraborty Catch It Live on Sunday, 19 January 2025

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: January 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Contemplations in Grace

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: December 9 to February 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Barff

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: January 19

Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli ft Rahgir

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: January 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Ruuposh

Where: Mool, B-17, Basement, South Extension 2

When: January 19

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: The Audi, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida

When: January 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

