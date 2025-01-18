Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 18, 2025 10:44 PM IST

Sunday, Jan 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Aadi Anant: Remembering the Divas ft Kaushiki Chakraborty

Catch It Live on Sunday, 19 January 2025
Catch It Live on Sunday, 19 January 2025

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: January 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Contemplations in Grace

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: December 9 to February 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Barff

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: January 19

Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli ft Rahgir

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: January 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Ruuposh

Where: Mool, B-17, Basement, South Extension 2

When: January 19

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: The Audi, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida

When: January 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On