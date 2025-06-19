Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Friday, June 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies 

What: Circus Festival 

Catch It Live on Friday, 20 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

When: June 20 to 22 

Timings: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line) 

 

#Staged

What: Dekh Behen

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: June 20

Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#TuneIn 

What: L Subramaniam Live 

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House 

When: June 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)    

 

#ArtAttack 

What: Live in Splendour – The Art Edition 

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: June 20 to 23 

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free   

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#LitTalk 

What: The Feminine Divine | An illustrated lecture by Kishore Singh 

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath 

When: June 20

Timing: 7pm to 8pm 

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Best of Gupta Ji ft Appurv Gupta  

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram 

When: June 20 

Timing: 10pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Umang Silk & Cotton Expo 

Where: International Expo Centre, A-11, NH 24, Sector 62, Noida

When: June 19 to 23 

Timing: 11am to 9pm 

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

