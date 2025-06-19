HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 June 2025
Friday, June 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Circus Festival
Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad
When: June 20 to 22
Timings: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line)
#Staged
What: Dekh Behen
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: June 20
Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: L Subramaniam Live
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: June 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Live in Splendour – The Art Edition
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 20 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Feminine Divine | An illustrated lecture by Kishore Singh
Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath
When: June 20
Timing: 7pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Best of Gupta Ji ft Appurv Gupta
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: June 20
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Umang Silk & Cotton Expo
Where: International Expo Centre, A-11, NH 24, Sector 62, Noida
When: June 19 to 23
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)