HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 June 2025

#DelhiTalkies What: Circus Festival Catch It Live on Friday, 20 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

When: June 20 to 22

Timings: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) (Red Line)

#Staged

What: Dekh Behen

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: June 20

Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: L Subramaniam Live

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Live in Splendour – The Art Edition

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 20 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Feminine Divine | An illustrated lecture by Kishore Singh

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: June 20

Timing: 7pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Best of Gupta Ji ft Appurv Gupta

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: June 20

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Umang Silk & Cotton Expo

Where: International Expo Centre, A-11, NH 24, Sector 62, Noida

When: June 19 to 23

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

