HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 August 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: SummerscapesWhere: Gallerie Nvyā, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre, SaketWhen: June 10 to August 31Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line) #TuneInWhat: Jaane Se Pehle ft AmritvaWhere: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash IIWhen: August 21Timing: 7pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) #CineCallWhat: Mandela – Long Walk to FreedomWhere: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 21Timing: 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: The Line-Up ft Onkar YadavWhere: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IVWhen: August 21Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Load the Box – Book FairWhere: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi HouseWhen: August 21 to 25Timing: 10am to 10pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction