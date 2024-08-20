 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 20, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Aug 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on 21 August 2024
An acrylic on canvas by self-taught artist Sanjay Soni, who portrays his thoughts and emotions through his paintings and landscapes. This work, which is part of his Lotus Series, is exhibited at exhibition titled Summerscapes.
What: Summerscapes

Where: Gallerie Nvyā, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre, Saket

When: June 10 to August 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jaane Se Pehle ft Amritva

Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash II

When: August 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: Mandela – Long Walk to Freedom

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Line-Up ft Onkar Yadav

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: August 21

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Load the Box – Book Fair

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: August 21 to 25

Timing: 10am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 August 2024
