HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 February 2025
Saturday, February 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: 37th Garden Tourism Festival 2025
Where: Garden of Five Senses, Said-Ul-Azaib Village, Saket
When: February 21 to 23
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Volar Volar (To Fly) from Mexico
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 22
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Chromalogue – Colours & Conversations
Where: The Stainless Gallery, C-0, Mira Corporate Suites, Mathura Road
When: February 22 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: UdanKhatola Tour ft Piyush Mishra & Ballimaaraan
Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: February 22
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram
#CineCall
What: While We Watched ft Ravish Kumar
Where: Red House, B-203, Okhla Phase I
When: February 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Register at redhousedelhi@gmail.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Vihar (Magenta Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: India Cocktail Week Season 5
Where: Surface Parking 3, DLF Cyber City, Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: February 22 & 23
Timing: 2pm to 10pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#StepUp
What: Smarananjali
Where: Jagannath Mandir, Hauz Khas
When: February 22
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Tiny Tales India – Spring Edit
Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road
When: February 22
Timing: 1pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)