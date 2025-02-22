Menu Explore
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2025 10:01 AM IST

Saturday, February 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies

Catch It Live on Saturday, 22 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Catch It Live on Saturday, 22 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

What: 37th Garden Tourism Festival 2025

Where: Garden of Five Senses, Said-Ul-Azaib Village, Saket

When: February 21 to 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Volar Volar (To Fly) from Mexico

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 22

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Chromalogue – Colours & Conversations

Where: The Stainless Gallery, C-0, Mira Corporate Suites, Mathura Road

When: February 22 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: UdanKhatola Tour ft Piyush Mishra & Ballimaaraan

Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: February 22

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

#CineCall

What: While We Watched ft Ravish Kumar

Where: Red House, B-203, Okhla Phase I

When: February 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Register at redhousedelhi@gmail.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Vihar (Magenta Line)

#KhauDelhi

What: India Cocktail Week Season 5

Where: Surface Parking 3, DLF Cyber City, Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: February 22 & 23

Timing: 2pm to 10pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#StepUp

What: Smarananjali

Where: Jagannath Mandir, Hauz Khas

When: February 22

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Tiny Tales India – Spring Edit

Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

When: February 22

Timing: 1pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

