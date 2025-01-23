HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 January 2025

#TuneIn What: X's India Tour ft Cigarettes After Sex Catch It Live on Friday, 24 January 2025

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: January 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Think Outside the Idiot Box

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, Ferozeshah Road

When: January 23 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Traditional Folk Dances from Uttarakhand ft Narendar Panthri & Group

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 24

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Aravali International Film Festival | I Am No Queen

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: January 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: January 24

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction