HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 April 2025

#Staged What: Thieves' Carnival Catch It Live on Friday, 25 April 2025.

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, Mandi House

When: April 25 to 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Affordable Art Show

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: April 24 to 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

What: The Bloc Party ft Aerreo

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: April 25

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Show with JP – Improv With Johnathan Pitts

Where: Mulberry Times Cafe, Ghata Village, Archview Drive, Inside Urban Akhara, Sector 58, Gurugram

When: April 25

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Summer ’25 Anokhi Trends

Where: The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: April 25

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

