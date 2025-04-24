HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 April 2025
Friday, April 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Thieves' Carnival
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, Mandi House
When: April 25 to 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Affordable Art Show
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: April 24 to 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: The Bloc Party ft Aerreo
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: April 25
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Show with JP – Improv With Johnathan Pitts
Where: Mulberry Times Cafe, Ghata Village, Archview Drive, Inside Urban Akhara, Sector 58, Gurugram
When: April 25
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Summer ’25 Anokhi Trends
Where: The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: April 25
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)