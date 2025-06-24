Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 24, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Wednesday, June 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall

What: Korea – India Friendship Screening

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV

When: June 25

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) 

 

#LitTalk

What: The Conscience Network -- Sugata Srinivasaraju, Ravi Chopra, SR Hiremath, and Anand Kumar

Where: Lecture Hall II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road

When: June 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)  

 

#TuneIn 

What: Sufi Night ft Master Saleem 

Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Entry from Gate 8), Aerocity 

When: June 25 

Timing: 8pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

 

#Staged 

What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Andha Yug 

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House 

When: June 25 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#ArtAttack 

What: Galliyon se Guzarti Nazar (A Glance Through the Lane) – An exhibition of watercolour, ink and charcoal by Mohd Israr

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodhi Estate 

When: June 25 to July 1 

Timing: 11am to 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#StepUp 

What: Maadhuryam ft Gayatri Seth (Bharatanatyam) 

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: June 25 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live 

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 25

Timing: 9.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

