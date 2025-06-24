HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 June 2025

#CineCall What: Korea – India Friendship Screening Catch It Live on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV

When: June 25

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Conscience Network -- Sugata Srinivasaraju, Ravi Chopra, SR Hiremath, and Anand Kumar

Where: Lecture Hall II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road

When: June 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Night ft Master Saleem

Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Entry from Gate 8), Aerocity

When: June 25

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

#Staged

What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Andha Yug

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Galliyon se Guzarti Nazar (A Glance Through the Lane) – An exhibition of watercolour, ink and charcoal by Mohd Israr

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: June 25 to July 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Maadhuryam ft Gayatri Seth (Bharatanatyam)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 25

Timing: 9.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

