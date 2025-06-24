HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 June 2025
Wednesday, June 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#CineCall
What: Korea – India Friendship Screening
Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV
When: June 25
Timing: 2pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Conscience Network -- Sugata Srinivasaraju, Ravi Chopra, SR Hiremath, and Anand Kumar
Where: Lecture Hall II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road
When: June 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Night ft Master Saleem
Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Entry from Gate 8), Aerocity
When: June 25
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#Staged
What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Andha Yug
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Galliyon se Guzarti Nazar (A Glance Through the Lane) – An exhibition of watercolour, ink and charcoal by Mohd Israr
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodhi Estate
When: June 25 to July 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Maadhuryam ft Gayatri Seth (Bharatanatyam)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 25
Timing: 9.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)