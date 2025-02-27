HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 February 2025
Friday, February 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Jahan-e-Khusrau – World Sufi Music Festival | Awaaz-e-Ishq ft Jasu Khan Manganiyar & Yawar Abdal
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: February 28 to March 2
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Vocabulary of Vision
Where: Black Cube Gallery, G-12A, Hauz Khas
When: February 27 to March 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line & Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: Words in the Garden | Hamari Dili ft MK Raina (theatre actor-director), Anamika (poet-author), Geeta Chandran (Bharatanatyam dancer) & Smita Sharma (photojournalist)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 28
Timing: 2pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Monkey & The Crocodile
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 28
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Iron Draped in Silk | Poetry that Heals ft Surbhi Gupta, Harpreet Suri, Priyal Bhardwaj & Neeta Sreedharan
Where: Oxford Bookstore, N-81, Connaught Place
When: February 28
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: TAKE Pop-Up – Fashion, Object D'Art, Ceramics
Where: Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai
When: February 27 to March 1
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)