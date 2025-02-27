Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2025 11:11 PM IST

Friday, February 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Jahan-e-Khusrau – World Sufi Music Festival | Awaaz-e-Ishq ft Jasu Khan Manganiyar & Yawar Abdal

Catch it Live on Friday, 28 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Catch it Live on Friday, 28 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: February 28 to March 2

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

Artist Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi's The Bougainvillea Flower Pencil is a watercolour work on paper. It's displayed as part of the exhibition, Vocabulary of Vision.
Artist Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi's The Bougainvillea Flower Pencil is a watercolour work on paper. It's displayed as part of the exhibition, Vocabulary of Vision.

What: Vocabulary of Vision

Where: Black Cube Gallery, G-12A, Hauz Khas

When: February 27 to March 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line & Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: Words in the Garden | Hamari Dili ft MK Raina (theatre actor-director), Anamika (poet-author), Geeta Chandran (Bharatanatyam dancer) & Smita Sharma (photojournalist)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 28

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Monkey & The Crocodile

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 28

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Iron Draped in Silk | Poetry that Heals ft Surbhi Gupta, Harpreet Suri, Priyal Bhardwaj & Neeta Sreedharan

Where: Oxford Bookstore, N-81, Connaught Place

When: February 28

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: TAKE Pop-Up – Fashion, Object D'Art, Ceramics

Where: Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai

When: February 27 to March 1

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

