Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 27, 2024 07:03 PM IST

The day of Nov 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#CineCall

What: 3rd New Delhi Korean Film Festival | Our Season

Catch It Live on 28 November 2024
Catch It Live on 28 November 2024

Where: Auditorium, Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV

When: November 28

Timing: 3pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Earth Song

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 28 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi

Where: Studio XO Bar, First Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 28

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Saadhana: Celebrating Emerging Talent | Santoor Recital ft Divyansh Shrivastava

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Pratyush Chaubey

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo: Winter Wedding Special

Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg

When: November 28 to December 5

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Violet Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On