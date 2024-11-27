HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 November 2024
The day of Nov 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#CineCall
What: 3rd New Delhi Korean Film Festival | Our Season
Where: Auditorium, Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV
When: November 28
Timing: 3pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Earth Song
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 28 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi
Where: Studio XO Bar, First Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 28
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Saadhana: Celebrating Emerging Talent | Santoor Recital ft Divyansh Shrivastava
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Lineup ft Pratyush Chaubey
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo: Winter Wedding Special
Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg
When: November 28 to December 5
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Violet Line)