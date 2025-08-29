Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 11:36 am IST

Friday, August 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Dharti Ke Paar

Catch It Live on Friday, 29 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 29

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Mysticism of India – An Evening of Sufi & Bhakti Music ft Ragini Rainu

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Bhashavaad 2.0 – National Translation Conference

Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 29 & 30

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Maharashtra Sanskritik Divas 2025 | Phule (Directed by Anant Mahadevan)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 29

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Russia– An Indian View II

Where: Russian House, Feroz Shah Road, Mandi House

When: August 20 to September 19

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Selfie, Please

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

When: August 29

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Saket

When: August 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

