HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 August 2025
Friday, August 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Dharti Ke Paar
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 29
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Mysticism of India – An Evening of Sufi & Bhakti Music ft Ragini Rainu
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Bhashavaad 2.0 – National Translation Conference
Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 29 & 30
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Maharashtra Sanskritik Divas 2025 | Phule (Directed by Anant Mahadevan)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 29
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Russia– An Indian View II
Where: Russian House, Feroz Shah Road, Mandi House
When: August 20 to September 19
Timing: 10am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Selfie, Please
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath
When: August 29
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Saket
When: August 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)