Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 28, 2024 08:00 PM IST

The day of Dec 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: NY 2025 | Triveni 3mp ft Hariharan

Catch It Live on Sunday, December 29
Catch It Live on Sunday, December 29

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, ITO, IP Estate

When: December 29

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: San 2025

Where: The Black Canvas, Second Floor, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: December 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 29

Timing: 5pm and 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 29

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo – Winter Wedding Collection

Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg

When: December 25 to 30

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On