HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 December 2024

#TuneIn What: NY 2025 | Triveni 3mp ft Hariharan Catch It Live on Sunday, December 29

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, ITO, IP Estate

When: December 29

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: San 2025

Where: The Black Canvas, Second Floor, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: December 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 29

Timing: 5pm and 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 29

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo – Winter Wedding Collection

Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg

When: December 25 to 30

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

