HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 December 2024

#TuneIn
What: NY 2025 | Triveni 3mp ft Hariharan
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, ITO, IP Estate
When: December 29
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: San 2025
Where: The Black Canvas, Second Floor, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: December 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane
Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 29
Timing: 5pm and 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 29
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo – Winter Wedding Collection
Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg
When: December 25 to 30
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)