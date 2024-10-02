Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 02, 2024 05:30 PM IST

The day of Oct 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: The Last Decade

Catch It Live on 3 October 2024
Catch It Live on 3 October 2024

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40, Defence Colony

When: September 20 to October 11

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Piano Recital ft Marouan Benabdullah

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 3

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Maheep Singh

Where: Connaught Clubhouse, Tolstoy Lane, Janpath, Connaught Place

When: October 3

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Yellow Blossom Festive Edit

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: October 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On