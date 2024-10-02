HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 October 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: The Last DecadeWhere: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40, Defence ColonyWhen: September 20 to October 11Timing: 10am to 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)#TuneInWhat: Piano Recital ft Marouan BenabdullahWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: October 3Timing: 7.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)#JustForLaughsWhat: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Maheep SinghWhere: Connaught Clubhouse, Tolstoy Lane, Janpath, Connaught PlaceWhen: October 3Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Yellow Blossom Festive EditWhere: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, ChanakyapuriWhen: October 3Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction