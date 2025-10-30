HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 October 2025

#TuneIn What: Jashn-e-Urdu | Nizami Brothers, Suresh Wadkar & Salman Ali Gram it: The Indian Air Force (IAF) band along with the Mountain Band of the German Armed Forces, delivered a joint performance in Delhi, on Wednesday. Celebrating Indo-German ties, this evening at Kartavya Path saw 48 musicians from IAF and 51 musicians from Germany came together to blend the soulful notes of flute, tabla, and classical violin with the rich heritage of Bavarian marches, folk tunes, and symphonic compositions. (Photo: Jitender Gupta/ANI)

Where: Sunder Nursery, Opposite Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin

When: October 30 to November 2

Timing: Noon to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Rubaru – Artworks by Bharati Shah

Where: Gallery 5, Lalit Kala Akademi, Ravindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House

When: October 29 to November 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#KhauDelhi What: Green Supper Club

Where: The Grammar Room, Mehrauli, One Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg

When: October 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#CineCall What: A Boy Who Dreamt of Electricity (Director: Jigar Nagda)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Reviving Kabir – A Baithak ft Kaluram Bamaniya

Where: Greenr Cafe, N - 4, N Block, Greater Kailash I

When: October 30

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Ghosts ‘n’ Dosts

Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: October 30 & 31

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Trial Ball ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: The Project Comedy, R2, Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: October 30

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: The Kalamkari Edit – Hastlekh

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: October 28 to 31

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)