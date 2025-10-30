Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 October 2025

    Thursday, October 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 9:05 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Jashn-e-Urdu | Nizami Brothers, Suresh Wadkar & Salman Ali

    Gram it: The Indian Air Force (IAF) band along with the Mountain Band of the German Armed Forces, delivered a joint performance in Delhi, on Wednesday. Celebrating Indo-German ties, this evening at Kartavya Path saw 48 musicians from IAF and 51 musicians from Germany came together to blend the soulful notes of flute, tabla, and classical violin with the rich heritage of Bavarian marches, folk tunes, and symphonic compositions. (Photo: Jitender Gupta/ANI)
    Gram it: The Indian Air Force (IAF) band along with the Mountain Band of the German Armed Forces, delivered a joint performance in Delhi, on Wednesday. Celebrating Indo-German ties, this evening at Kartavya Path saw 48 musicians from IAF and 51 musicians from Germany came together to blend the soulful notes of flute, tabla, and classical violin with the rich heritage of Bavarian marches, folk tunes, and symphonic compositions. (Photo: Jitender Gupta/ANI)

    Where: Sunder Nursery, Opposite Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin

    When: October 30 to November 2

    Timing: Noon to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Rubaru – Artworks by Bharati Shah

    Where: Gallery 5, Lalit Kala Akademi, Ravindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House

    When: October 29 to November 4

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #KhauDelhi

    What: Green Supper Club

    Where: The Grammar Room, Mehrauli, One Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg

    When: October 30

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: A Boy Who Dreamt of Electricity (Director: Jigar Nagda)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 30

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Reviving Kabir – A Baithak ft Kaluram Bamaniya

    Where: Greenr Cafe, N - 4, N Block, Greater Kailash I

    When: October 30

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Ghosts ‘n’ Dosts

    Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

    When: October 30 & 31

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Trial Ball ft Angad Singh Ranyal

    Where: The Project Comedy, R2, Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

    When: October 30

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Kalamkari Edit – Hastlekh

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: October 28 to 31

    Timing: 10am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

