HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 October 2025

#TuneIn
What: Jashn-e-Urdu | Nizami Brothers, Suresh Wadkar & Salman Ali
Where: Sunder Nursery, Opposite Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin
When: October 30 to November 2
Timing: Noon to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Rubaru – Artworks by Bharati Shah
Where: Gallery 5, Lalit Kala Akademi, Ravindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House
When: October 29 to November 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#KhauDelhi
What: Green Supper Club
Where: The Grammar Room, Mehrauli, One Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg
When: October 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: A Boy Who Dreamt of Electricity (Director: Jigar Nagda)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Reviving Kabir – A Baithak ft Kaluram Bamaniya
Where: Greenr Cafe, N - 4, N Block, Greater Kailash I
When: October 30
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Ghosts ‘n’ Dosts
Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: October 30 & 31
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Trial Ball ft Angad Singh Ranyal
Where: The Project Comedy, R2, Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: October 30
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: The Kalamkari Edit – Hastlekh
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: October 28 to 31
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)