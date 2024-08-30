HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 August 2024

#ArtAttack What: Fabricated Tales Catch It Live on 31 August 2024

Where: Triveni Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: August 31 to September 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Hamza Rahimtula + Rajasthan Folkstars Live

Where: Trippy Tequila, R2101-2105, Tower B, M3M International Finance Center, Gurugram

When: August 31

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Rapture

Where: Meghalayan Age – The Store, Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: August 31

Timing: 6pm to 9pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express Line)

#LitTalk

What: Fool Me Twice

Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II

When: August 31

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vitthal Kaanya ft Ashish Vidyarthi

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: August 31

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Mine N Yours Wedding Show

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: August 31 & September 1

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction