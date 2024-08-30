HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 August 2024
The day of Aug 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Fabricated Tales
Where: Triveni Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: August 31 to September 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Hamza Rahimtula + Rajasthan Folkstars Live
Where: Trippy Tequila, R2101-2105, Tower B, M3M International Finance Center, Gurugram
When: August 31
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Rapture
Where: Meghalayan Age – The Store, Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: August 31
Timing: 6pm to 9pm
Entry: www.fillum.in
Nearest Metro Station: Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express Line)
#LitTalk
What: Fool Me Twice
Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II
When: August 31
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vitthal Kaanya ft Ashish Vidyarthi
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: August 31
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Mine N Yours Wedding Show
Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram
When: August 31 & September 1
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)