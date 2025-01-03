HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 January 2025
Saturday, Jan 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#Staged
What: Chalte Chalte with Meena Kumari
Where: Excelsior American School, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: January 4
Timing: 7.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: The Journey A Full Circle – Anupam Sud
Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links
When: 13 December 2024 to 7 February 2025
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: 2nd Global Carnatic Confluence | NRI Winter Series ft Vidushi Charulatha Mani
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Amelie
Where: Arthouse by Ekta, Basement, E-300, Block E, Greater Kailash I
When: January 4
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.fillum.in
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Cross Beams: Hamdi & More
Where: Room XO, XO Bar, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: January 4
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Mid-Life Ghabrahat ft Angad Singh Ranyal
Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: January 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)