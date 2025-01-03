Menu Explore
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2025 09:00 PM IST

Saturday, Jan 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Chalte Chalte with Meena Kumari

Catch It Live on Saturday, 4 January 2025
Catch It Live on Saturday, 4 January 2025

Where: Excelsior American School, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: January 4

Timing: 7.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

What: The Journey A Full Circle – Anupam Sud

Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links

When: 13 December 2024 to 7 February 2025

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: 2nd Global Carnatic Confluence | NRI Winter Series ft Vidushi Charulatha Mani

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Amelie

Where: Arthouse by Ekta, Basement, E-300, Block E, Greater Kailash I

When: January 4

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Cross Beams: Hamdi & More

Where: Room XO, XO Bar, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: January 4

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Mid-Life Ghabrahat ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: January 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

