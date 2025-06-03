Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Wednesday, June 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies

What: Biodegradable & Compostable Expo 2025

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 4 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Plot No. 23/25, 27/29, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida

When: June 4 to 6

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Registration at the venue)

Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Yamunotsav 2025 – Ek Shaam Yamuna Ke Naam | Santoor recital ft Pt Abhay Rustum Sopori 

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 4

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Mahakumbh (A Struggling Journey) – Photography exhibition by Nitin Gupta

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 31 to June 4

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Double Dose Comedy Show ft Himanshu Bhardwaj & Mohit Morani

Where: Upper Deck Comedy Club, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida

When: June 4

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

