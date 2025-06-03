HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 June 2025
Jun 03, 2025 08:30 PM IST
Wednesday, June 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Biodegradable & Compostable Expo 2025
Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Plot No. 23/25, 27/29, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida
When: June 4 to 6
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Registration at the venue)
Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)
#TuneIn
What: Yamunotsav 2025 – Ek Shaam Yamuna Ke Naam | Santoor recital ft Pt Abhay Rustum Sopori
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: May 4
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Mahakumbh (A Struggling Journey) – Photography exhibition by Nitin Gupta
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 31 to June 4
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Double Dose Comedy Show ft Himanshu Bhardwaj & Mohit Morani
Where: Upper Deck Comedy Club, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida
When: June 4
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)