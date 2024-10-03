HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 October 2024
The day of Oct 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Chasing Light
Where: Kalamkaar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 4 to 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Guldasta ft Anirban Bhattacharjee
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: 12 Years a Slave
Where: Library, British Council, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath
When: October 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: District India: Jael Live
Where: Monkey Bar, Local Shopping Complex, Pocket B-C, Sector C, Vasant Kunj
When: October 4
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Men Without Shadows
Where: Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 4
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai ft Aakash Gupta
Where: Panchsheel Balak Inter College, Sector 91, Noida
When: October 4
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 137 (Aqua Line)