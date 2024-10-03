Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 03, 2024 06:09 PM IST

The day of Oct 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Chasing Light

Catch It Live on 4 October 2024
Catch It Live on 4 October 2024

Where: Kalamkaar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 4 to 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Guldasta ft Anirban Bhattacharjee

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#CineCall

What: 12 Years a Slave

Where: Library, British Council, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath

When: October 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: District India: Jael Live

Where: Monkey Bar, Local Shopping Complex, Pocket B-C, Sector C, Vasant Kunj

When: October 4

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

 

#Staged

What: Men Without Shadows

Where: Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 4

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai ft Aakash Gupta

Where: Panchsheel Balak Inter College, Sector 91, Noida

When: October 4

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 137 (Aqua Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On